Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley
825 Hartz Way
Danville, CA 94526
(925) 820-2999
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley
825 Hartz Way
Danville, CA 94526
John C. (Jack) Sherman


1932 - 2019
John C. (Jack) Sherman Obituary
John C (Jack) Sherman
June 27, 1932 - Feb. 15, 2019
Danville
John C (Jack) Sherman was born in NYC June 27 1932 and passed away Feb 15 2019. He was 86.
A graduate of Amherst College in 1954, Jack was an operational navigator for the 8th squadron, 62nd troop carrier wing at Larson AFB, Moses Lake WA. In 1959 graduated from Harvard Business School and was a securities analyst, portfolio manager, and lastly President and director of Transamerica Investment during his 32 years at Transamerica. Hobbies included Civil War newspaper, running, yard work and trips to Reno.
Jack is survived by his four children Kenneth Sherman (Mi Kyong), Tinka Crosby (Gary), Kristy Colaco (Kevin), Tod Sherman (Michelle), ten grandchildren and a great grandchild. Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Elinor and his grandson, Keith.
Services for Jack will be at Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley, Danville CA on Feb 23 2019 at 11am.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019
