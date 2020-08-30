John Cameron Risius
Oct. 24, 1938 - Aug. 12, 2020
Resident of Berkeley, CA
John Cameron Risius, 81, died on Aug. 12, 2020 at his home in Berkeley, CA after a brief battle with cancer. John, known by many as "Jack", was born on Oct. 24, 1938 to John Clausen Risius and Marian Cass Risius in Evanston, Il. He graduated from New Trier High School, Winnetka, Il, and received his B.S. in Physics and Philosophy from Western Illinois University in 1962.
Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1962, Jack served as an assistant physicist at the White Sands Missile Range, White Sands, NM. After the army he continued to work at White Sands as a staff physicist
Jack started course work for a Master's in Physics at Univ. of Tenn., then transferred to Univ. of Calif., Berkeley, where he obtained a Masters of Radiobiology in 1972. While a graduate assistant at Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory he met and married Patti Powers, a research assistant at the Lab.
Jack was a patient, caring man of great intellect with many, varied interests, from astromony to gardening to politics to photography. He loved to read and listen to music. An avid fisherman from childhood, he included fishing on backpack trips in the Sierras and camping throughout the West, as well as from a canoe or kayak in Calif. waters. For 30 years he and Patti led many hikes with his friends. He appreciated technological advances that expanded access to the world of information.
Jack will be greatly missed by his wife of 43 years, Patti, and his children by marriage, Katherine & Michael, by a granddaughter, Kelly, and a grandson, Colby; his sister and brother-in-law, Melinda & Christopher.
At Jack's request a memorial service is not planned. Jack will be interred at the Monmouth Cemetery in Monmouth, Iowa. Donations may made in his name to the American Cancer Society
. View the online memorial for John Cameron Risius