John Carroll Gillivan, Jr.August 25, 1938 - July 14, 2020Resident of Santa Rosa, CAJohn Gillivan passed from this life on July 14, 2020. He was 81 years old. Born in Cincinnati Ohio, his family came to California in 1946. A long-term resident ofContra Costa County, he graduated from Acalanes High in Lafayette, and Diablo Valley College in 1959. He worked for the United States Postal Service in Orinda, CA for over 40 years.He was married for 26 years to the late Marsha Ann Turner Gillivan, who died in 2001. He moved to Santa Rosa in 2005. He really enjoyed living at Oakmont Gardens and was an avid participant in their many activities. He was a Deacon and Sunday School teacher at Immanuel Baptist Church in Santa Rosa.John was a very gentle man, a true gentleman. He was kind to every person who ever crossed his way. He never forgot a birthday or anniversary of friends and family. His generosity was well known.He was a long-term supporter of the Alzheimer's Association and loved attending the Rita Hayworth Alzheimer's Association Gala in Chicago every year. He enjoyed animals, especially collies. He will be truly missed.John is survived by brothers, James (Judy) of Walnut Creek, Michael, of Flagstaff AZ, Richard (Kathy), of San Clemente, and sisters, Mari (Craig Alper), of Hendersonville NC, and Patricia (Bob Pollock) of Leucadia CA, along with numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.Because of the COVID-19 Quarantine, a Celebration of Life will be held at a place and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Rita Hayworth Alzheimer's Fund.