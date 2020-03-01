|
|
John Cerruti
Mar. 25, 1926 – Feb. 12, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
"A Life of Pa"
At 10:18 pm on Feb. 12, 2020, John Cerruti, lovingly known as "Pa," took his final breath in this life before bravely relinquishing it for the mystery and truth of God's love that lies behind it. Born in a small town in the hills above Varazze, Italy, to parents Giuseppe "Jimmy" Cerruti and Caterina Caviglia, he quickly became learned in the ways of farm life, of reckoning the ebb and flow of the seasons, and of preparing the soil and food for the family. When at the age of 19 he saw his mother fall ill and pass away at only 45 years of age, his father returned from America and gathered the family together, John and his two sisters, Stina and Elma, and they made their way by ship to America, via Ellis Island, to finally settle in Oakland, CA. In Oakland, he helped his father run the family market, then after the business was sold, he went to work at Columbo bakery a short time before he left and joined the Oakland Scavenger Company, where he would work for the next 35 years to help support his family. When he retired, he continued to tend to his garden, raising vegetables, and staying close to the earth. He is survived by his wife, Antonette, who courageously took care of him the last two years of his life, his children Cathy and Dimitri, whom he so loved, his sisters Stina and Elma, his son-in-law, Dr. Joseph Andrews, who helped watch over him, and his grandchildren Sean and Nicole Andrews.
Visitation and Vigil services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, CA. A funeral mass will be held on the following Friday morning, March 6, 2020, at St. Bede's Catholic Church in Hayward, CA at 11:00 am.
View the online memorial for John Cerruti
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020