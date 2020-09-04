1/
John Charles Slatten
1929 - 2020
John Charles Slatten
November 17, 1929 ~ August 26, 2020
Resident of Brentwood, CA
Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, John Slatten passed away, from natural causes at his home in Antioch on August 26, 2020.
John was born and raised in Brentwood CA, where he attended Lone Tree School, the one room school house, as well as Liberty Union High School. His family owned and operated an apricot ranch on Lone Tree Way that was eventually developed into a regional shopping center, known as Slatten Ranch Shopping Center. John was instrumental in the development of the center. John served in the United States Army, serving in Korea. He began his career as general manager for Brentwood Motors, before entering into the insurance industry in 1 961. He was most recently the owner of East County Insurance Agency in Antioch, CA. John was a 2 time citizen of the year. In Brentwood in 1992 and in Antioch in 2004. John was also a member of the Brentwood Lions Club since 1 950, and was very involved in many community projects, but his passion was Sutter Delta Hospital. He was on the foundation, as chairman of the board, for nearly 20 years.
John married his high school sweetheart, Carol Slatten (Clark) of Knightsen, CA in 1 950, in Carson City, NV.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helga Slatten, his brother Robert Slatten and his wife Carol Slatten.
He is survived by his daughter, Emily Slatten and husband George Stewart, son Charles Slatten and Sherry, granddaughter Dana Miller and Grandson Eric Slatten, his brother Tom Slatten and Pat, as well as his sister in law Jackie Slatten. Also, several great grandchildren, a great grandson, nieces and nephews.
Donations in John's honor can be made to Sutter Delta Memorial Hospital at:
Sutterhealth.org


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 4, 2020.



Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
