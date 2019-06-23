|
|
John Clemons
Jul 19, 1942 - Jun 12, 2019
Resident of Livermore
John passed away peacefully at his home in Livermore, CA on June 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. John was born in Jackson, KY on July 19, 1942. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Anne Clemons, children Patricia Norton and Tracy Clemons, stepdaughter Kym Hall, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by parents Ollie and Ella, brother Marvin and sister Halliebee Clemons. John was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA on Tuesday, June 25. He will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Donations may be made in John's name to Continuum Care Hospice, 5994 West Las Positas Blvd, Suite 221, Pleasanton, CA 94588.
View the online memorial for John Clemons
Published in East Bay Times on June 23, 2019