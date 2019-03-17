John D. Hanecak

83

Pleasant Hill, CA

John D. Hanecak, born August 4, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York to parents, John & Mary (Safcak) Hanecak, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 with his family by his side.

John moved to the Bay Area in 1950. He later served in the Air Force during the Korean War. John married his love, JoAnn Armijo, and they moved from Oakland to Pleasant Hill, CA in 1963 to raise their two sons. John recently celebrated his 55th year as a Carpenter Union member and was a Pleasant Hill resident and Christ the King parishioner for 56 years. He enjoyed his retirement creating memories with his children, grandchildren Dominic and Mia and his extended family and friends. He also reconnected with his parents' families in Slovakia. All who spent time with him were lucky to have known this kind, generous and humble man.

He is survived by Sons, John K Hanecak and Steven M. Hanecak, both of Pleasant Hill, CA, Daughter-in-Law May Hanecak, and 4 grandchildren.

Interment will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette, CA on Friday, March 29th, at 2:30pm.





View the online memorial for John D. Hanecak Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary