John D. Landers
Aug. 4, 1928 - Feb. 17, 2020
Concord, CA
John Dennis Landers, beloved husband of Mary, passed peacefully on to a better place on Feb. 17th in the presence of his wife and five daughters at the age of 91. He will be missed by all, including his sons-in-law, ten grandchildren, and friends and family.
John was born in Providence, RI and grew up in Spring Lake, NJ. "Slender Johnny" Landers starred on the basketball and baseball teams at Asbury Park High, continuing his baseball career playing for the semi-pro Minooka Blues while attending Scranton University. Upon entering the Navy in 1953 as a cryptologist, he was stationed in London, where he developed a lifelong love of travel. After a 20-year career in naval intelligence, he retired in 1973 at the rank of Commander.
In civilian life, John had a successful and accomplished career in the aerospace industry. After receiving his master's degree from American University in 1970, he worked for the Planning Research Corporation, General Electric Space Division, and Space Systems Loral in London, Washington D.C, California, and Kuwait.
John was an eternal optimist and a gifted storyteller. He possessed a brilliant wit and sense of humor. He was the life of the party and a devoted family man, warm and welcoming to all those he met. Best friend to dogs everywhere, John was also well known from coast-to-coast for his love of eggs.
He will never be forgotten as loved ones hold him in their hearts. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Therese Landers (nee Joyce), his daughters Patricia Gonser (Bob), Virginia Dowd (Brian), Victoria Thielmann (Jim), Catherine Landers, Susan O'Connell (Dan), grandchildren John, Natalie, Courtney, Jenny, Chris, Melia, Scott, Mark, Ian, Serena, and his brother David, sister Peggy and brother-in-law Jag. He was preceded in death by his first wife Sheila Phyllis "Peta" Barney.
Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 at 1 pm at Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel, 1139 Saranap Ave., Walnut Creek, CA 94595. John will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020