John "Jack" Dale Vohs

February 27, 1927 - January 30, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

Jack, beloved husband of 66 years, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away at home on Jan 30, 2019 and is now at peace.

Jack was born in LaSalle, Illinois to Dale John and Lucille (Packer) Vohs, moved to Idaho Falls as an infant and then to Berkeley with his cherished mother, brother and grandmother where he attended Garfield Junior High, Berkeley High and University of California. While at Cal, Jack became a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and played football under the legendary Coach Pappy Waldorf. He remained an active and proud alumni member of Pappy's Boys for the rest of his life. He and his dear friend, Bill Bailey, founded and oversaw an annual luncheon for Berkeley High Alumni for years.

Toward the end of WWII Jack served in the Navy and later proudly served his country as a Marine Captain in the Korean War where he was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery in combat. After his discharge Jack returned to Berkeley and married the love of his life, Sharla Marie Schank. Shortly after their marriage Jack embarked on his career in sales with Crown Zellerbach and was transferred to Texas. He later returned to California in 1964, settled in Walnut Creek where he met many dear, devoted lifelong friends and resided happily for the remainder of his life.

Jack was a founding parishioner of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Walnut Creek. He was one of the first Readers and Lay Ministers and continued to fulfill those duties for over 50 years. He taught CCD and coached CYO Basketball and Track. Jack enjoyed his years of teaching, mentoring and coaching. He was always delighted to see his former students and players.

Jack was passionate about the game of Golf and played regularly for decades. He also enjoyed travelling the world with close friends. Jack was charismatic, warm-hearted, loyal and dedicated, he inspired and touched the hearts of many. He loved to laugh and was a gifted joke teller who relished any celebration with family and friends while enjoying a great Cabernet. Jack lived life to the fullest and epitomized dignity, strength, courage and grace during his later years as his health declined. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and a hero to his children and grandsons and will forever be in our hearts.

The family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to Manny and Rodel for their many hours of dedication and tender care.

Jack is survived by his wife Sharla, five adoring children: Karen Hellender (Mark), John Vohs, Kathleen Vohs (Clive), Jim Vohs, Kristy Peterson, three loving grandsons:Derek Hellender, Jake and Brian Peterson, brother James Vohs (Eileen), nieces, many cousins and loyal companion and "buddy" Bailey.

A celebration of life will be held at St. John Vianney Church in Walnut Creek on March 1, 2019 at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to ASPCA and St. Jude's Hospital.





