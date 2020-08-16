1/1
September 15, 1941 - August 9, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
John Ewing Dalton, age 78, was born in Mansfield, Ohio on September 15, 1941, to John A. Dalton Jr. and Georgia Lavada Dalton. He moved to California with his mother as a young child following his father's death in Germany during World War II. John attended St. Peter's Elementary School in Mansfield, St. Catherine's Military Academy in Anaheim and Holy Spirit School in Los Angeles. He was a proud St. Catherine's cadet all his life.
John graduated from St, John Vianney High School and Loyola University, now Loyola Marymount University. At Loyola John's love of Engineering was invested in a Mechanical Engineering Degree, followed in due course by a Master's Degree in Industrial Engineering from UC Berkeley John's favorite Engineering job was working on Apollo 11. The Moon Landing remained the highlight of his career, though he also enjoyed facilities design.
On June 28, 1975 John married Constance Rourk in St. Ann's Church, Palo Alto. They celebrated 45 years of marriage this June. Soon after the wedding John and Constance moved to Fremont, where they have resided for 44 years. In Fremont, they were delighted to find the Motherhouse of the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose, who still administer St. Catherine's Academy. John even encountered his former Principal, Sister Verona, who shared with him her extensive records from building the new Chapel at St. Catherine's. Constance began to teach at DSMSJ schools and John supported every program that he could, cumulating in HVAC at Our Lady of Guadalupe School in Fremont.
John is survived by his loving wife Constance, their daughter Sandra and Grandson Eric De La Houssaye, Jr.
A memorial Mass will be offered at a later time following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose, 43326 Mission Circle, Fremont CA 94539-5898.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
