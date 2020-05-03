John Darms
1932 - 2020
John Darms
April 3, 1932 - April 13, 2020
Lafayette, CA.
John Walter Darms, 88, passed away peacefully at his home. He was the widower of Barbara Darms, they shared 38 years of marriage together.
Born in Napa, CA. The son of Walter Darms and Margaret (Niles) Darms.
John joined the Air Force in 1950, during the Korean War. He was an aircraft mechanic and stationed in Great Falls, MT, and Guam. John's love of airplanes as a hobby started during that time as he entered two remote-controlled airplanes into an international competition.
When John returned home he worked as a skilled Lather before joining the Lafayette Fire Department in 1960. Upon retiring in 1989, John had a Miniature Rose business.
John enjoyed exploring the outdoors, traveling, fishing, boating, waterskiing, diving, and camping with family.
John is survived by his siblings Robert, Donald, and Jimmy. Daughters; Gail (Larry) Baker, Barbara (Steve) Morrison, Karen McDonald, and Julie Darms. Sons; Michael (Julie) Adams and Tim (Tammy) Stahl. Grandchildren; Lesley, Leilah, Jamie, Julianna, Celina, Jessica, and Matthew. Great-grandchildren; Trinity and Emily.
John was a member of Lafayette Christian Church. Once we are able to gather in a group there will be a service for him a few months from now.


Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
