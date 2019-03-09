John David Baker

Dec. 19, 1951 - March 3, 2019

Pleasant Hill California

John, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend died peacefully in his home with loved ones by his side on March 3, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis, daughters Jennifer Baker Loeb (husband Saul) Washington D.C. Kimberlee Peak, Concord, Son Robert Peak( wife Tonette), Aurora,Co, granddaughters Nora and Zoe Loeb, Annie Peak, Denver and Terre Peak, Aurora,Co, great grandchildren Adeline Lowery and Elliott Jesse. Sisters Susan Baker, Knoxville, Tennessee., Emily Baker (husband Tom Heil) Alexandria Virginia, nephews Clark and Eli Derrington, Zachary and Jacob Baker Heil.

John was preceded in death by his loving parents, Janet R., and

Honorable David M. Baker

He was born in Huntington, West Virginia on December 19, 1951, and was a devoted West Virginia Mountaineer alumnus and Mountaineer fan for his entire life. Soon after receiving his Master's Degree from Marshall University, he relocated to California, where he spent his remaining years.

John was a faithful blood donor to the American Red Cross. Having a rare blood type, he donated blood every eight weeks,

up until he was diagnosed with Cancer in 2016.

John's hobbies included sports trivia, traveling, exploring new cuisines, Traditional Jazz, Wine tasting, barbecuing, and entertaining friends. John never met a stranger. And made new friends wherever went.

John's family would like to thank Kaiser Hospice at Martinez for their wonderful care and compassion thoughout John's final year.

A private graveside service and burial is being held at Gan Shalom Cemetery on March 8, 2019. A celebration of his Life will be announced at a later date.

Donations can be made in John's name to Kaiser Hospice, 200 Muir Road, Martinez CA 94553 or The .





