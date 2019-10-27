|
John David Beringer
Sept. 13, 1939 - Oct. 13, 2019
Pleasant Hill
John passed away on Oct. 13th after battling Pancreatic Cancer. He died peacefully at his home surrounded by love ones. He leaves behind his wife Patricia, three children, 11 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. He loved to travel and collect stamps. He was very involved in the Masonic Family. A memorial service will be held on November 9th at 2pm, at the Masonic Lodge, 700 Masonic Street, Martinez. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Masonic Building Fund.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019