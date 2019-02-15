|
In Loving Memory
John David Maciula
February 15, 1945 - January 11, 2019
Born in Ponca City, Oklahoma, John graduated with honors from Oklahoma State University in 1967, after which he attended MIT on an Atomic Energy Commission fellowship. During the Vietnam War, John served his country as a Naval officer in the National Security Agency (NSA). He then earned his MBA from Stanford University in 1974, after which the family settled in Walnut Creek. He is survived by Gina, his wife of 51 years, daughter Carey Nassar (John), their 3 sons, Troy (17), Derek (16) and Brady (13); and son Rob (Danielle Rossi) and their 3 children, Cole (11), Matteo (9) and Callie (7). He is also survived by his sister Judy Cody in Edmonds, Washington. A celebration of John's life will be held in April. Donations in John's name can be made to Kaiser Martinez Hospice, 200 Muir Road, Martinez, CA 94553.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2019