John David Rodriguez, Jr.
June 4, 1936 - May 27, 2019
Resident of Concord, CA
John, age 83, passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, May 27th. John was born to John and Isabel (Gonzalez) Rodriguez Sr. in San Francisco, CA on June 4, 1936. John loved family gatherings, wood working, vacationing in Pismo Beach, and in his later years, sharing stories and wisdom around the dinner table or over a beer or glass of wine. He has joined his wife Diane of 60 years, who passed in May of 2017, and is survived by his sons and daughter-in Laws: David and Tanya Rodriguez of Manhattan Beach, CA., Dennis and Deborah Rodriguez of Walnut Creek, CA., and Darrell and Jennifer Rodriguez of Mill Valley, CA. He is also survived by his sister Sharon Rodriguez of Walnut Creek and grandchildren Kayla, Kelsey, Isabel, Christian, Andrew, Enzo and Heath. Please send donations to: Diablo Woodworkers c/o Duke Herrera 23 Fallen Leaf Terrace, Orinda, CA 94563.


Published in East Bay Times on June 1, 2019
