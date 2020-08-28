1/1
John Earle
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Earle
October 3, 1927 - July 24, 2020
Resident of Brentwood, CA
John Jewett (Bud) Earle Jr, 92, a beloved husband, father, grandpa, and papa passed away on July 24th, 2020 in Brentwood, California with his loving wife (Patricia) holding his hand.
The son of the late John Jewett Earle Sr., Marie Elizabeth Earle, and brother to his late sister Margaret Elizabeth Adams. John attended Oakland High School and then attended the University of California Berkeley obtaining a BA with a Major in History in 1951 and returned back in 1957 to obtain a BS in Engineering. He was also the President of his Fraternity PI KAPPA PHI.
He later studied and passed the Structural Engineering Test. He spent most of his working years working for Shapiro, Okino, Hom and Associates, now known as SOHA, in San Francisco. An avid fan of public transportation and exercise, John would usually take the bus to San Francisco and walk 2 miles to his office in the mornings and then back 2 miles to the bus stop at the end of the day. He played on the company softball team for several years and loved the camaraderie. He retired at age 81.
Even though he loved to work, his love for his wife, his 6 children, his 3 stepchildren, and 7 grandchildren was undeniable. He loved spending family vacations camping in the National Parks of California. He also loved amusement parks and loved taking his children on the rollercoasters. He loved lighting off Fire Works and Cherry Bombs in mailboxes with his late best friend John Ball. After retiring he found the love of taking Cruises with his wife. John was also a loyal Oakland A's fan and enjoyed attending home games at the Oakland coliseum. GO A's!
Surviving family: Wife Patricia Earle, 3 sons John Earle Jr. (Jenny), David Earle (Jennifer) Robbie Earle and his 3 daughters Alicia Utley (Jony), Meg Dengler (Mike) and Alison Earle and his 3 stepchildren, Nancy Easter (Craig), Chris Knudson and Tina Knudson. John also is survived by his 7 grandchildren Kristina, Kayla, Katie, Ben, Sarah, Zach, and Cassie (who he lovingly referred to as "little girl"), and his first wife Joan Earle.
Before passing, John requested that a Celebration of Life be held at Scotts Restaurant in Walnut Creek. Because of the closures of restaurants right now this celebration will be held at a later date and an announcement will be made. John will be cremated and laid to rest in a private family service at Chapel of the Chimes in Oakland California close to both of his parents.


View the online memorial for John Earle

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Chimes/Oakland
4499 Piedmont Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 654-0123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved