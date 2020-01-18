|
John (JB) Estes
Feb. 1950 - Dec. 12, 2019
Fremont
It is with sadness that the family of John Bradford (JB) Estes announces his passing on December 12, 2019 after a long illness. John was born in 1950 in Oakland, California to Palmer and Beverly Estes. He graduated from DeAnza High School and San Francisco State University.
After graduation from college, John worked for his father's business, Estes Commercial Refrigeration, Inc. in Richmond, California. He worked in the office while the company built testing equipment for the Alyeska Pipeline in Alaska.
Refrigeration wholesaler William Wurzbach Company of Oakland was his next employer. John worked in sales, eventually becoming Sales Manager. He also managed the Wurzbach business in San Jose for many years. After leaving Wurzbach, John became co-owner of Phil Finer Refrigeration and Air Conditioning in Redwood City and Belmont for over 20 years.
John was a talented musician who wrote, played, and sang his own music. He loved to fly fish on Hat Creek in Shasta County. He was a life-long Giants' and A's fan and enjoyed taking friends to games.
John is predeceased by his father Palmer Estes and his brother-in-law Robert Hearther. He is survived by his mother Beverly Estes and sister Nancy Estes of Sonoma County, his sister Jennifer Hearther of Amador County, and nephews Michael (Nancy) Hearther and Captain William (Kellee) Hearther, USN.
The family thanks Bill Sauliga his loving caregiver over the last 3 years...we are forever grateful. As per John's request there will be a private service and his ashes will be scattered over the ocean outside the Golden Gate.
Published in East Bay Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2020