John F. Dawson Jr.


1933 - 2019
John F. Dawson Jr. Obituary
John F. Dawson Jr.
June 8, 1933 - September 29, 2019
Resident of Alameda
John F. Dawson Jr., age 86, passed away peacefully the evening of September 29th in his home, surrounded by family. John was born June 8th 1933 in St Louis, MO to John and Florence (Griffin) Dawson. He was a graduate of UC Berkeley earning a bachelor's degree in Mechanical engineering. John attended Officer Candidate School after graduating and served in the Navy Reserve for three years.
On August 11, 1974, John married Joan Foote of Butte, MT and together they had two daughters and raised John's son. Over a lifetime together, they prioritized their children's education and quality family time, taking family camping trips and visiting Joan's native Montana regularly. John and Joan were married 39 years until her death in 2014.
John loved boats and was avid sailor for many years. His love of sailing extended to the waterfront and John pursued a career as a mechanical engineer, working in the shipyards in San Francisco for most of his career. John loved to tinker, fixing anything he could get his hands on and was known to have many projects going at one time.
John was a devoted father to Gregg (Renee) Dawson, Jessica (Kevin) Bailey and Janet (Todd) Weber. He is survived by his children and their spouses, nephew Anthony Miller, step daughter Cassandra Kirk and 5 beloved grandchildren: John, Owen, Genevieve, Frances and Eleanor.
A memorial celebration will take place at the family home in Alameda in the coming month. Donations in John's name may be made to Music in Schools Today or Sea Scouts. Family may be contacted via email:
[email protected] or [email protected] For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745)


View the online memorial for John F. Dawson Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019
