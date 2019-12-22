|
|
John F. Tierney
Oct. 5, 1933 - Dec. 16, 2019
Resident of Moraga
John F. Tierney, a long time resident of Moraga, CA, peacefully passed away on Monday December 16th, 2019 at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek with his family by his side.
John Francis Tierney Jr. was born October 5th, 1933 in Los Angeles, CA where he spent his childhood. John attended Mount Carmel High School where he enjoyed playing football and baseball. John continued with football at the University of Southern California where he played in the 1955 Rose Bowl. John earned a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration and enjoyed his time at USC as a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity where he earned the nickname "Rough House".
After college, John met Nancy Holish through mutual friends. They wed in Tucson, AZ on June 24, 1961 – and honeymooned at Lake Tahoe. John and Nancy soon started a family of four children and were married for 58 years. John and Nancy were residents of Moraga, CA for over 50 years, where they raised their family.
After college, John began work in sales and marketing in the industrial gas sector. His career at Air Reduction Company took him to St Louis, New York City and San Francisco, CA. In 1972, John was offered another relocation but decided to keep his family in Moraga and start his own business. John owned and operated Dunhill of Oakland, an executive placement firm, for over 40 years. He maintained an extensive network among corporate executives and engineers throughout the greater Bay Area.
John enjoyed many years of recreational running around Lake Merritt with his buddies at the Oakland Athletic Club and tennis and golf at Orinda Country Club where he was a member for 50 years. He also maintained a strong lifelong loyalty and interest in all USC sports, particularly football. John and Nancy loved to travel and have joyful memories of many trips exploring Europe, Asia, and Africa.
His loving wife Nancy Tierney preceded John in death in April of 2019. John is survived by his daughter Jill Marie Aller, son Matthew Tierney, daughter-in-law Rebecca Tierney, son D.J. Tierney, daughter-in-law Tina Tierney, son John Tierney, his nine grandchildren, and nine nieces and nephews.
John lived a life of absolute loyalty, devotion, love of family, and faith in God that his family embraces and will strive to perpetuate for generations to come. John's family will celebrate his life with a private service.
Donations in John's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, ALZFDN.ORG
View the online memorial for John F. Tierney
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019