John Fox Atoigue
July 10, 1931 - May 4, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
John F. Atoigue passed away from heart failure on Monday, May 4th at Sutter Hospital. He was born in Agana, Guam and was one of the last few remaining survivors of the World II bombing, destruction and three-year Japanese occupation. In 1944 after the U.S. reclaimed the island, John and his family moved and resettled in Vallejo, CA. John was pre-deceased by his parents, Vicente and Brigida Atoigue, his brother Vincent Atoigue and sisters Frances Padilla and Marian Castro. He is survived by his brother-in-law Vincent Castro of Brentwood, CA. In 1950 during the Korean Conflict, John enlisted in the US Army and requested that he be sent to join his brother Ben who was already on active duty there. His request was denied due to the "Sullivan Act" which precluded siblings from being in the same battle area. Instead he was sent to Germany where he became a Tank Commander in the post war occupational troops. During a second enlistment he spent 1-1/2 years as a member of the Honor Guard at the Presidio of San Francisco. In 1953 he returned home from Germany and almost immediately wed Frances/Mary Castro of Oakland, CA. They settled in San Leandro and raised three sons ---Glenn (deceased), Gregory (wife Isabel) of San Leandro and Gilbert, who is presently out to sea with the Military Sea lift Command and unable to return due to being quarantined in place because of Coronavirus Pandemic. After military service, John who liked working with furniture, apprenticed with Hayes Furniture Mfg. Company in Oakland. He was a custom upholsterer for many years and owned and operated John Atoigue UPH. At the end of his career, he became a volunteer for the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Leanders church and spent 20 years collecting and distributing food for the homeless and under privileged. During this period, St. Leanders began their renovation project and John and Manuel Chavez voluntarily reupholstered every kneeler in the beautiful large church. John was always curious, passionate, sometimes a little disgruntled but always interesting and interested. He had a good sense of humor, liked to laugh, and appreciated a good joke. He loved to garden and could often be seen trimming his hedge or raking leaves. He liked unusual plants and walking through his garden, you can always discover unexpected spots of beauty and color. Above all he loved his family. John is survived by his wife of 65 years. Frances/Mary, his sons Gregory and Gilbert, and grandchildren, Gregory John, Jr. (deceased), John V. {Rebecca) of S.F., Christopher of San Leandro, Angelica (Anthony) of Hayward, Jaclyne {David) of San Leandro, and Phillip of Waipahu, Hawaii. He also leaves his great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Aidan, Alexandria, Ethan, Landon, Benjamin, Ezequiel, Keano and Tehani. The day before he passed away, John was allowed only one visitor, spouse Frances/Mary. However other family members gathered in the waiting room and parking lot of Sutter Hospital and he was able to speak and touch bases with each member through Zoom. It touched him greatly that they had all come. He was loved by all and will be missed by so many. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, services and burial will be small and private. Memorial donations may be mad~ to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Leanders church or a charity of your choice.
Published in East Bay Times on May 9, 2020.