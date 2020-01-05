East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 934-6500
John Francis Beauchane


1931 - 2020
John Francis Beauchane Obituary
John Francis Beauchane
Nov. 22, 1931 - Jan 1, 2020
Resident of Pacheco
Age 88 of Pacheco CA died 1/1/20. Born in Mpls, MN 11/22/31 to Francis & Bernice Beauchane. Preceded in death by his wife Barbara (Wickham), parents and brother Bernard (Patricia). Survived by son Michael (Theresa); daughters Victoria (Chip) Hurn, Suzette (John) Johnson; sisters Janice Schneider (Don LeBrun), Therese Kelly, Maryanne (Robert) Sobiech, brother Thomas; 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Express condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com


View the online memorial for John Francis Beauchane
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020
