|
|
John Francis Sousa
March 16, 1929 - May 30, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
John was a true gentleman, lover of sports (Baseball was obviously his favorite). He played tennis almost daily until he was 85. John was an avid gardener. He was also an amazing conversationalist until the end. Most of all he had a deep love for his family — it was always family first with him. He leaves behind his bride of 68 years, Wanda Sousa, his 4 children and their spouses, 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Castro Valley, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
View the online memorial for John Francis Sousa
Published in East Bay Times on June 5, 2019