John Francis "Jack" Thomas
January 26, 1928 - June 28, 2020
Resident of Discovery Bay, CA
Jack passed away at home with his wife, daughters and granddaughter by his side.
Born in Mankato, MN, the 4th child of 8, to William Joseph Thomas and Mildred Kelley. Jack graduated from Loyola Catholic High School in Mankato and entered the US Army at the age of 18, where he served for over 21 years. He achieved the rank of Command Sergeant Major (CSM) and was one of the 21 CSMs to be nominated as the first Sergeant Major of the US Army. In 1998 his name, photo and biography were placed on a new "CSM Wall of Honor" a permanent exhibit at Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX. During his active duty he was stationed in the US, Korea, Japan and Okinawa.
In 1949 he married Rosemary Senesac from Mankato and they had 2 children, Cynthia Louise and Jean Marie. After retiring from the Army he moved to Concord, CA and began a 26 year career with PG&E. He made many friends and enjoyed working in San Francisco. Rosemary passed away in 1978.
Jack received a BS from St. Mary's College in Moraga, and in the 70s-80s served on the board of Carondelet High School in Concord.
In 1987 he married his new love, his wife Linda, and moved to Discovery Bay where he became active at St. Anne Catholic Church. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 13899 and SIRS Branch #161. He also became Dad to 3 more children and eventually he was Papa to 11 grandchildren and then re-energized with 12 great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Linda Thomas; Children: Cynthia Thomas of Clayton, Jeannie Thomas McNamee of Brentwood, Chris Joslyn (Vicky) of Ramona, Suzanne Joslyn-Krammen (Jerry) of Livermore and Craig Joslyn (Linda) of Oakley. 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sisters Sr. Patricia Thomas of Chesterfield, MO and Sharon Smith of Omaha, NE, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and numerous beloved friends. Preceded in death by siblings, Bernard, Robert, William, Shirley Fredericksen and Joanne Pitts. His warm smile, kind, friendly and loving spirit will be missed and remembered by all who knew him. "God Love Ya!"
Due to Covid-19, a small private Mass will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church, Byron, CA. Burial will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery with honors. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to St. Anne Catholic Church, P.O. Box 476, Byron, CA 94514 would be appreciated, or a charity of your choice
