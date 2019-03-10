John G. Wilson

Jan. 16, 1944 - Jan. 16, 2019

Resident of Mountain View

John was a kind, gentle, amazing, warm man, a wonderful father and grandfather and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He had a bad stroke in July 2018 and fought to recover for six months, dying peacefully on his seventy-fifth birthday on Jan. 16, 2019. He will be remembered for his love of our beaches, especially Big Sur; for wonderful food (especially ice cream!); for sports: most especially the Giants and the Warriors, coaching and playing soccer and baseball, playing varsity football at Oakland High in 1959 (proudly nicknamed "the Bull"); running in relays and marathons (ten!), and an undying fan of the Cal Bears. John also had a remarkable experience in scouting with outings to Kings Canyon, Sequoia National Parks and climbing Mt. Whitney.

John was born in Oakland, CA to John C. Wilson and Helen (Graham) Wilson, he was their third child following his sisters Carolyn and Ann. He loved being the "little" brother of these two sisters his whole life. After finishing elementary and secondary schools in Oakland, John attended college at San Francisco State University, completing his Bachelor's Degree in Social Welfare in 1966. Following his graduation John spent three years as a Navy Officer (Ensign) in Vietnam and then moved on to civil service work with Alameda County, as a Probation Officer supervising both adults and juveniles, for the next ten years. John left public service and became a System Design Consultant II with Pacific Bell. He enjoyed the support and training work he did in this position as well as the camaraderie with other employees at that time. After retiring from Pacific Bell, John went on to work at Windstar Communications and later XO Communications in Fremont, CA in similar roles.

John is survived by his wife Colleen Wilson, his son Grey Wilson of Sacramento; daughter Karen Wilson of NY and her wife Tanya Koifman and grandchildren: Maya, Max and Dylan Koifman-Wilson; Grey and Karen's mother: Joanne Wilson of Dublin; his stepson, Sean Fallon, his wife Ruth and two grandchildren: Elizabeth and Peter Fallon of Willow Glen; his sisters Carolyn Galvin (Warren) of Castro Valley, with nephews Tom and Patrick Galvin and niece Maureen Millerick; and Ann Jones (Rich) of Danville with nephews Reese and Hans Jones. A gathering in memory of John will follow in the near future.





View the online memorial for John G. Wilson Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary