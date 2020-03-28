|
|
John Gabriel Enea
June 23, 1923 - March 20, 2020
Resident of Dublin
John Gabriel Enea passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 96. John was born on June 23, 1923 in Pittsburg, CA to Sylvester and Mamie Enea. John was one of 5 kids in the Enea family. He had 3 brothers and a sister. Sam, Sal, Syl and Francine (Zocchi). Together with his brothers, they started many businesses, including Enea Brothers Theatres. John ran all of the theatres in Northern California and Hawaii. This company was started by their father, Sylvester Enea, Sr. It was at one of those theaters where the love of his life, Marie Inzerillo, was the cashier at the California Theatre in Pittsburg, CA, while John was an usher. John and Marie met as kids, growing up in Pittsburg "across the tracks" from each other, as Marie would say. John and Marie were married on September 21, 1947 and never apart until Marie's passing in 2016.
John loved sports. He was a season ticket holder for the 49ers in the '50s, the Raiders in the '60s and the Warriors in the '70s. His passion was golf, he loved to play and watch. Every year, John and Marie went to Hawaii to for John to play in the Pro Am Tournament, the Hawaiian Open. He was a member at Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Round Hill Country Club. John served in the Navy during WWII. He was a member of the Will Rogers Pioneer of Motion Picture Foundation.
Family was everything to John. He loved being together, taking family vacations, especially to Disneyland. John spent much of his childhood in Pacific Grove and made many more memories in PG with his children and grandchildren. John was a great storyteller and loved to share fun memories and stories of growing up with friends, his family and cousins in Pittsburg. His family could recite any of his famous stories by heart. Of all of his accomplishments, John was most proud of the family he created.
When John passed, he left a lifetime of memories and a legacy that will live on the hearts of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was not only adored by his children Rich (Sharon), John (Cheryl), Nancy D'Ambrosio (Dominic), Francesca Katich (John) and Donna Enea. To his 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, he was Nano. Nano will forever be missed by grandchildren, Jennifer, Richard, Dominic, Cristyn, Talia, Ashley, Jamie, Brooke, Brittany, Natalie, Mario, John, and great grandchildren, Michael, Kaylee, Madelyn, John (JJ), Nicole, Matteo, Hunter, Genevieve, Milania, Brynn, Owen, Chase, Brady, Alexa, Jett.
John will be greatly missed, but is happily reunited with his true love, Marie. He has rejoined his brothers and best friend, Phil Terranova.
A private service will be held for John Enea later this year, when it is safe to gather together (after COVID-19 subsides) there will be a memorial service planned for John. We love you Dad/Nano!
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 28, 2020