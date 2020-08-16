John GarciaSeptember 20, 1937 - July 26, 2020Resident of Alamo, CAJohn approached life with optimism and determination, wit, quietness and vision. Never fearing failure, he was successful. Always loyal and generous, he sustained lifelong friendships and developed new ones.John was raised in Knightsen and Brentwood among the fruit and nut orchards and the fields, working from childhood. His father would take him to work in the fields before school and return him to work after school again, earning money for the family. During his teen years he worked in the Brentwood Pharmacy under the mentorship of pharmacist-owner Nate Fisher, whose guidance was pivotal to John's lifelong career as a pharmacist. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1956 and the University of the Pacific with degrees in Chemistry and Pharmacy. He earned his tuition with various jobs including the fields, a factory and the drugstore, and benefited from UOP Dean Rowland to find financial aid. He often told the story of having just a dime in his pocket for a phone call during those college years.After an around the world trip in the 60's John was hooked on travel, always with friendliness, humor and curiosity. While traveling in South America in 1970 he met his wife, Sharon Abbott, who was working in Cartagena, Colombia at the time. A loving husband, he liked telling the story of their meeting. Sharon taught at Diablo Valley College and shared travel throughout their marriage, from fun adventures with her family to time spent in national parks to exotic and familiar places on all seven continents.Their only son, Abbott, was born in 1976. John loved him immensely and supported his chosen activities. Favorite family times were at Salmon Lake in the Sierras where they spent hours fishing, hiking, reading and relaxing together. Abbott shared the love of travel finding his own destinations until his death in 2003, a grievous loss.John was a generous and caring man who would help family, friends and others without hesitation. He was a board member and volunteer for St. Mary's Center for homeless seniors in Oakland. After a rafting trip in the Grand Canyon in 1973 with Sharon he volunteered with the Sierra Club Outing Committee and ultimately organized and led eco-friendly trips in Mexico, South America, Greece and Nepal. His friendships from the Sierra Club continued for the rest of his life.In the last decades of his career he owned Abbott's Compounding Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy in Berkeley, where he in turn mentored a young clerk, Bertha, into the profession. Compounding was an opportunity for John to use problem solving skills and innovative thinking to provide individualized medicine for grateful patients, including veterinarian patients from pets to zoo animals. In one unique case John applied his creative skills to design a suppository for an elephant with tuberculosis in the San Francisco Zoo.In retirement John continued to travel, fished in Alaska, pursued lifelong reading, walked with friends and was engaged in wood projects and the landscape of his home. His beloved native plants, pathways, fruit trees, garden boxes and enhanced lighting are gifts that will be enjoyed into the future by his wife of 49 years.After three years of treatment for prostate cancer and metastatic bone cancer, John succumbed to emergent medical complications at Kaiser Walnut Creek.This dear man will be missed by his wife, and his two brothers, David and Candelario Blaise, and four sisters, Romana Schmidt, Dora Thomas, Elpidia Garcia, and Biviana Jorgensen and nieces and nephews. He will be missed by Sharon's family in Maine and Florida as well as good friends, both long term and new.Memorial donations can be sent to the Sierra Club, or St. Mary's Center in Oakland.