John Gerald Martinez, Sr.

March 3, 1944 - April 9, 2019

Resident of Martinez, California

John Gerald Martinez (Sr.) left this earth peacefully in his sleep on April 9, 2019. He was 75 years old. He was born in Utah on March 3rd, 1944, and lived most of his life in Martinez, CA. John was the son of the late Anna (Trujillo) Carrillo and late John M. Martinez.

John was married for 35 years to his loving wife Sharon (Majors) Martinez (deceased). He was survived by his brothers Jim Carrillo, Eddie Carrillo, Randy Carrillo, and sister Laura Carrillo, his two sons John Jr. (Crystal) Martinez, Chris (Katie) Martinez, his two daughters Cindy (Todd) Ferry and Michele (Gary) Aiello. He was preceded in death by his son Marc Martinez. He had ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was a graduate of Alhambra High School, served in the Air Force, and worked and retired as an automotive mechanic from Contra Costa County. He was an avid Raiders fan, and will be remembered for his jovial personality and generous ways. Donations to Hospice East Bay are greatly appreciated. We would like to thank his caregivers Nancy and Chris for the loving care they provided.

Viewing at Oakmont Cemetery this Sunday April 14, 6-8:00 pm, Service Monday at noon.





