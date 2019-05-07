John Glynn

March, 4, 1932 - May 3, 2019

Lincoln, CA

John Lloyd Glynn was born in Prairie Du Chein, Wisconsin on March 4, 1932 to M. Lloyd and Josephine Glynn. After high school he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital as a surgical tech. He then went on to receive his Bachelor's degree from San Francisco State University. In 1956 he married Arlene Palmgren and together they had two children, Michael and Kay and three grandchildren Kevin, Torie and Molly. After settling in Moraga, California, John taught Math and participated in after school sports at Joaquin Moraga Middle School. He enjoyed volunteering at St. Mary's Hearst Art Gallery as well as golfing, fishing, gardening and quilting. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Joan, Jerome and Mark. Survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and brothers Michael, Maurice and Gregory.





