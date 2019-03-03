John H. Moore

December 10, 1942 - February 24, 2019

Resident of Danville

John H. Moore, age 76, passed away Sunday after he was fatally shot - a tragic end to an accomplished life of family, community service and career.

John was born in San Francisco and attended Sacred Heart High School. He was a graduate of the University of California where he earned a degree in electrical engineering. He was the founder and President of Electro Test, Inc. a business he started in his garage which grew and was recognized as a Fortune 500. John retired at age 55 when he sold his company to Emerson Electric to pursue an adventure in sailing the world with his wife Nancy. John spent the last several years developing and managing the Crow Canyon Medical Center in Danville.

John's energy, humor and love of life were evident to all who knew him. He enjoyed spending time with his loving family and friends. Among his passions were relaxing at his home in Nuevo Vallarta, working on his Ford F-150, off-road ventures and playing dominoes.

A tireless volunteer and community leader, John was active in a number of organizations: Founder of the National Testing Association, Danville Rotary, Founding Member of Crow Canyon Country Club, Member of the Board of Crow Canyon Country Club Homeowners Association, Crow Canyon Country Club Men's Club, Sheriff's Posse of Contra Costa County, San Ramon Medical Center Board of Directors and Crow Canyon Country Club Emergency Response Team.

He also served as Commodore of the Vallarta Yacht Club in Mexico were his friends all knew him as Capitan Juan Mas.

His energy, leadership and devotion to community service will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nancy; three children, Michelle, John (Mary Jo) and Janelle (Rich); six grandchildren, Robbie, Colton, Makena, Trevor, Sydney and Nolan; sister Jerilyn and brother Frank.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 am at St Isidore's Catholic Church, 444 La Gonda Way in Danville.

Contributions in John's memory may be made to The John Moore Benefit Fund account at Wells Fargo Bank.





View the online memorial for John H. Moore Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary