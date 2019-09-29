|
John Irvin Wolfe, Jr.
March 6, 1943 - September 14, 2019
Resident of Concord
John Irvin Wolfe, Jr., 76, of Concord, CA, passed away in his home on September 14, 2019. He was born in Oceanside, CA on March 6, 1943, to John and Ruthann Wolfe. He graduated from Westchester High School in Los Angeles in 1960, earned a bachelor's degree in Geography from UCLA in 1965, and an MBA in Taxation from Golden Gate University in 1982. He served in the United States Air Force for four years reaching the rank of Captain, including deployment in Vietnam. Returning to California, he worked as a tax compliance manager for Pacific Bell in San Francisco for 23 years. After retiring from Pacific Bell, he spent 11 years as the Executive Vice-President of the Contra Costa Taxpayers Association, where he worked with his wife of 53 years, Carol. He remained active in the church choir and served in various leadership positions at Hillcrest Congregational Church in Pleasant Hill throughout his life. He was also an active member of the Clayton Valley Concord Sunrise Rotary Club for 27 years and an active member of the Sons in Retirement Branch 19 for 7 years where he was currently serving as a Director. He is survived by his wife, Carol, his children, Bruce (Kareena) and Wendy (James Lawson), and his granddaughters, Ariella and Analiese.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Congregational Church, 404 Gregory Lane in Pleasant Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Hillcrest Church Memorial Fund.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019