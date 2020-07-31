John J. Davi, Jr.
June 1, 1929 - July 16, 2020
Former Resident of Martinez and Aptos, CA
John J. Davi, Jr. died on July 16, 2020 after a brave battle with heart disease at the age of 91. Born in June of 1929 in Pittsburg, CA to John J. Davi and Lena M. Costanza Davi. He was raised in a Sicilian-American family. His father was a dedicated and hard-working business owner in Contra Costa County.
John, known as "Jack" by his family and friends, had a lifelong interest in aviation. Jack was raised two blocks from the Martinez Airfield and could name every plane by sight. By 1945 at the war's end, after school each day he would run to the field and wash planes in exchange for free pilot's lessons. Prior to even obtaining a driver's license he obtained his pilot's license in 1946 at the Martinez airfield.
Jack enlisted in April 1947 in the Army Air Force Reserves as a flight engineer rising to staff sergeant in the California Air National Guard. He spent 11 years in service until the premature death of his young wife Mary. Leaving him to raised his two small children ages 7 and 8-years old with the help of his extended family. Jack always civic-minded was elected to the Martinez City Council in 1962 at the young age of 33 and served as council member later becoming vice-mayor.
He worked for Schwabacher-Frey which eventually became Smurfit & Smurfit (Sequoia Pacific Systems). Jack spent 37 of his 45 professional years creating, developing, and selling a voting system for U.S. elections. As General Manager and later Vice President of the elections division for Sequoia Pacific Systems, it became the largest election supply company in the U.S. Jack was considered one of the leading voting experts in the United States. Jack was as passionate about and committed to the administration of elections as he was to aviation. Loved and admired by colleagues and clients, Jack was awarded with an Honorary California County Clerks Membership by the Association of Clerks & Elections Officials and the California Secretary of State. This citation is highly esteemed in the private sector.
In his retirement years Jack purchased and restored two antique airplanes. Jack helped to establish an educational aviation center for the youth at the Watsonville Airport. He invigorated the Young Eagles Program at both the Watsonville and Concord Airports. Jack was a Quiet Birdsmen's governor and vice president and president of numerous aviation organizations. In his lifetime he received many aviation awards.
Jack passed away quietly with his son, daughter and granddaughter at his side.
He is survived by his son, John D. Davi, his daughter, Rosann Davi-Kahn, and his granddaughters, Jenna Davi and Kristin Davi Garcia (Guillermo Garcia). Proceeding him in death were his wife, Mary Carnaghi and sister, Rita Compaglia (Albert Compaglia).
Jack loved all things Italian. He especially enjoyed spending time with "cugini" in Contra Costa and Monterey Counties.
Graveside services will be private due to the pandemic. Remembrance contributions checks may be made payable to: EAA Chapter 119, subject line: Young Eagles, 60 Aviation Way, Watsonville, CA 95076, OR Online: https://www.eaa119.org/donate
, OR EAA Chapter 393, subject line: Young Eagles, PO Box 6524, Concord, CA 94524. View the online memorial for John J. Davi, Jr.