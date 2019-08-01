|
|
John James "Jack" Hunt
Mar. 6, 1931 - July 22, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
John Hunt was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Herman and Lola Hunt.
He was the brother of Richard Hunt of Redding, Ca.
John is preceded in death by his loving wife Beverly of 55 years and his parents.
He is survived by his daughter Pamela, son-in-law David Flores, granddaughters Courtney, Rachel, grandson-in-law Jose Rincon, great grandsons Jose, Anthony, Jackson and numerous nieces and nephews.
John graduated from Oakland Tech High School in 1949 and in 1950 married Beverly Jean Simmons.
In 1951 John enlisted in the US Air Force and served until 1955 where he was given an honorable discharge. John was given the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal for his service.
John worked for United Can Company of Hayward, CA as a machinist for many years until his retirement in 1993.
John loved his wife, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He and his wife Beverly loved to travel. They made many trips to Reno and Hawaii. They also traveled to Europe and the Far East.
John was a resident of San Leandro for 58 years.
Viewing will be Monday August 5th from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward CA 94542.
Funeral service will be Tuesday August 6th at 12:00pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Street, Hayward CA 94542
Internment will be at Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 1, 2019