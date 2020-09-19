1/1
John (Jack) Jardine
1934 - 2020
April 1, 1934 - September 12, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
John (Jack) Jardine passed away peacefully September 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Marva of 64 years and a son, Steve. He will be lovingly remembered by his family; Mike (Karen), Tom (Misty), Denise (Bob), grandchildren; Tom, Dawn, Rob, Gina, William; great grandchildren; Uriah, Arie, Marius, and Theia.
Jack attended Mt. Diablo High School and excelled in baseball, football, and track. He would later be inducted into the school's hall of fame. He was a scout leader. He coached Little League for over 20 years (he even had a field named after him!). he worked over 35 years as a sheet metal worker. But he always had time for every one of us. He loved our family camping trips every summer, fishing, and hunting.
We will all miss his sense of humor, his kindness, and his patience. His life was well lived, filled with so many wonderful memories and so many wonderful friends and a family that completely adored him.
Even though we're sad he is gone, the foundation of our lives and blueprint for how we all strive to be was laid by him and mom. We're the luckiest people in the world to have shared our lives with him.
Thank you, dad, papa. We love you.
Services will be:
Monday, September 21, 2020
Viewing: 11:00am-12:00pm
Grave Side Service: 12:00pm at Oakmont Cemetery, Lafayette, CA.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Oakmont Cemetery
SEP
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Oakmont Cemetery
