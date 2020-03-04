Home

Hope Lutheran Church
2830 May Rd
El Sobrante, CA 94803

John Jay Lesher

John Jay Lesher
Resident of Pinole
John Jay Lesher passed away suddenly on March 1, 2020. He was his mother's caregiver and died in her home. Born January 15, 1954, he was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather. He loved to have a good time and was an avid 49er fan! He leaves behind his mom, Lillian I. Lesher, his sister Ellen Lesher (Dennis), his children Jonathan, Jessica (Sean), Stephanie (Tyler), his grandchildren Cody, Lily, T.J. and Sophia. He was loved and will be missed. Services are Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 at Hope Lutheran Church on May Road in El Sobrante with lunch to follow.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 4, 2020
