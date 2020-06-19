John "Jack" Joseph Henderson
December 4, 1936 - May 21, 2020
Resident of Lincoln, CA.
Jack Henderson, 83, of Lincoln, CA passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Nancy Henderson, sons Steven (Mary Ann) and Michael (Mary), and grandchildren Cary, Neal, Matthew, Mary Kate and Joseph. Jack was predeceased by his parents Ernest (Turk) and Frieda Henderson, twin sister Jane Bartolucci and brother Tom Henderson.
Jack was born in Oakland and raised in Alameda. He graduated from Alameda High School in 1955, where he made lifelong friendships. After attending San Jose State, where he met Nancy, Jack went to work for Vaughn's Clothiers. In 1974, he co-founded The Peddler, a men's clothing store located in the financial district of San Francisco. Jack worked in the men's clothing industry for 50 years and touched many lives. Clothes and helping people look their best was one of his passions. He also enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially golf and basketball, and loved dancing, gardening, playing pool and poker with his buddies and driving any of the convertibles he owned over the years. Jack and Nancy raised their family and lived in the East Bay before moving to Lincoln, CA in 2000. Jack will be remembered for his deep love of family, including his many nieces and nephews, and his positive outlook on life. We will never forget his smile.
Remembrances can be made to Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/nca/donate) or Sutter/Roseville Hospice Care (https://www.sutterhealth.org/ways-to-give).
Please see a tribute to Jack's life at www.chapelofthevalley.com
A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 19, 2020.