East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitchcock Funeral Home
212 Grand Avenue
Burwell, NE 68823
308-346-4551
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph Mayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Joseph Mayer Obituary
John Joseph Mayer
Formerly of Oakland, California
John Joseph Mayer, 84, passed peacefully in his sleep, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Burwell, NE, following recovery of heart by-pass surgery. John was born July 29, 1934 to Paul and Theresa (Sigl) Mayer in Lefor, North Dakota. He grew up on a small farm in Lefor, ND, helping with the chores, working in the fields and playing baseball. In 1942 the family moved to Sacramento, CA. In 1952, John graduated from Christian Brothers High School. He married Shirley Landenberger, the love of his life, in 1956. John was called to active duty in the U.S. Navy in 1957. While he was stationed in Guam from 1957-1959 Shirley joined him. After the Navy, John worked at Pacific Motor Trucking Co. (PMT). He worked his way up the trucking ranks and was a proud operations manager. He was very active at his local gym in Oakland, CA. He loved the social aspect and the friends he made as much as he enjoyed the exercise. John volunteered for many worthwhile groups and causes, but keeping Lake Merritt in Oakland beautiful and clean was one of his favorite pastimes. John loved travel, visiting 30 countries with Africa topping the list as one of his favorites. John & Shirley relocated to Burwell, NE in late 2018 to watch their grandchildren grow up. When not exercising or traveling John enjoyed fishing, playing cards, dancing, attending and assisting with basketball games and socializing, socializing. He would have loved it if everyone in the room everywhere he went, knew him. He was a loving and giving man and will be missed by all who knew him.
John is survived by his wife Shirley, son Eric, grand children Haylee and Hans Gideon, son-in-law Yohn Gideon, brothers Ron, Paul, Jerry, in-laws Luella Hudson, Dollie Smith, Myron Landenberger, and many nieces, nephews, and relatives.
Preceded in death by his parents, sister Ramona Kuhn, daughter Melanie Mayer-Gideon.
In loving memory of John and in his honor, in lieu of services, donations may be made to: Lake Merritt Institute, 568 Bellevue Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610.
Arrangementsmade by Hitchcock Funeral Home, Burwell, NE.


View the online memorial for John Joseph Mayer
Published in East Bay Times on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now