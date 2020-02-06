Home

Christ the King Church
199 Brandon Rd
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Pleasant Hill, CA
John Joseph McFadden

John Joseph McFadden Obituary
John Joseph McFadden
Dec 2, 1932-Jan 25, 2020
John Joseph McFadden passed away January 25th, at home with his family by his side. John was from Donegal, Ireland-son of Mary and Patrick McFadden. John immigrated to the U.S. in 1964, where he was a member of UA Local 38 for over 50 years.
John is survived by his wife Shelia, daughters Tara and Mary, son in law Rossa and grandchildren Aislin, Maeve, Liam and Sinead. He was a beloved husband, father and papa – who is truly loved and will always be in our hearts.
There will be at 10AM mass on Fri. Feb. 7, at Christ the King Church in Pleasant Hill. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Christ the King's Saint Vincent De Paul society.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020
