John Joseph Zebratski
1915 - 2020
May 20, 1915 - August 11, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley, CA
John Joseph Zebratski was born May 20, 1915 to Frank and Mary Zebrasky in a small rural town in southwest Pennsylvania, Fairchance. He was the youngest of 7 children, four brothers and three sisters. His father was killed in a coal mining accident when John was just 5 years old and his mother raised the seven children by herself. John and his brothers were expected to work the land to raise food for the family and he did until he graduated from High School. At the height of the Depression, John enlisted in the Navy to help support the family. He served in Cuba, Panama, Brazil, Newfoundland and then World War 2 came. John served aboard the aircraft carrier Essex throughout the war and then continued to serve until he retired in 1955 after 20 years of service. Upon retirement John went to work for the Coca Cola company at the Hayward Bottling plant retiring from Coca Cola in 1975. In the 80's John and his wife, Mary, took in a young girl which they raised as their daughter. John's retired life revolved around his garden, church and his children, grand children and great grandchildren of which he had four. In 2014 his wife of 77 years passed and that was devastating for him, but with his faith he persevered.
John is survived by his son Bill, April, his grand children and four great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on Monday 8/17/2020.


View the online memorial for John Joseph Zebratski



Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
