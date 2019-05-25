John K. Mealley

June 26, 1948 ~ May 17, 2019

Resident of Chico, California

John K. Mealley, a proud father, loving brother and uncle, a wonderful friend to all that knew him, passed away on May 17, 2019. He was 70 years old. He was born in Oakland, CA on June 26, 1948 to James and Angelina Mealley (both deceased). John had two sons, Jon D. Mealley of Berkeley and Mac J. Mealley of Pleasant Hill. His siblings included Sydney Mealley (deceased), Daniel Mealley of Chico, Vicki Guy, her husband Riley Guy, and nephew Jordan, all of Suisun. He was preceded in death by two of his best friends, Dennis Julian and Kent Werner. He leaves behind other close friends Gil Castelan, Kyle Glaziner, Jorge Salas and numerous others John attended Pleasant Hill High School and graduated in 1966. He was a kicker on the varsity football team for three years. It was there where he established a life long network of friends that remained close until his demise. John furthered his education by attending Diablo Valley College, graduating with an associates degree in 1968. He transferred to Chico State and graduated with a Bachelors degree in sociology in 1971. He married Barbara Ferguson (deceased), the mother of their sons in September of 1971. They were married for 14 years. He returned to Chico State and received his teaching credential in 1973. The family moved to Alturas where John got his first teaching position in 1973. After one year, he was named Assistant Principal at Alturas Elementary School. In 1977 he moved back to the Bay Area and began teaching in Fairfield. He also enrolled in St. Mary's College of Moraga and received his Masters in Education and an administrative credential in 1979. John worked in the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District for 16 years. He was a teacher at Bransford, Vice-Principal at Grange, and Principal at Suisun Valley, Anna Kyle, and Crystal Elementary Schools. John moved to Chico in 1993 and worked for the Chico Unified School District for 13 years. He served as a principal at Neal Dow and Rosedale elementaries and Chico Junior High. He retired in 2006 with 33 years in education. He continued to play shagball with the kids of Chapman after his retirement. John was a big fan of the 49ers, Giants and Warriors. He began attending games with his father in 1957, and continued to do so with his family and friends. He loved to travel and did so many times with extensive trips to Mexico, Cuba, Columbia, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Burma. A celebration of life will be held in Chico in June. Time, location, and date are pending.

John was a true family man, iconic educator, mentor and a hero. He will be deeply missed.





