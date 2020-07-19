John "Jack" Keller JensenMarch 6, 1951 - July 5, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CAEveryone that knew Jack Jensen knows that he made your life a little better. Generous and kind, Jack was always quick to lend a hand to friends and family and could be counted on to help in any emergency. Whether as an East County Fire Department volunteer, Boy Scout troop leader, neighborhood "do-it-all", or a Troop 609 Girl Scout leader, his commitment to his family and community were unmatched. A Bay Area native, Jack was born in Berkeley, California, to Betty and John Jensen and was raised in beautiful Walnut Creek with his sister Jane and his neighboring cousins Judy, Ted, and Tim Hoel. Joining his father at Siemens Medical Labs, Jack had a long career in facilities maintenance before becoming a general contractor - trusted and well known for his quality work.Jack passed away on July 5, 2020, but he is not gone. All of his qualities have been passed on to his children and grandson, who were the most important priority in his life. His reliability, kindness, dad jokes, and strength of character will live on through them. Jack's legacy continues through his children Christopher (Shashan), Patrick (Jenny), Natalie, Lexie, his grandson Charlie, his wife of 25 years, Catherine, and his sister Jane. He had a much-loved extended family of cousins and friends.A celebration of life will take place with family and friends later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to California Pacific Medical Center, Liver Cancer and Transplant Program.