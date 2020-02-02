East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 797-1900
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church,
37588 Fremont Boulevard,
Fremont, CA
View Map
John "Jack" Kenney


1930 - 2020
John "Jack" Kenney Obituary
John "Jack" Kenney
December 6, 1930 - January 29, 2020
Resident of Fremont
John "Jack" J Kenney III was born in December 6, 1930 in Alameda, CA and entered into rest on January 29, 2020 in Fremont, CA at the age of 89.
Jack is predeceased by his wife, Maxine B Kenney, Gary Kenney (brother), John J Kenney IV (son), Joshua Lee Baker (grandson), and Michele R McGarey (grandaughter). He is survived by his sister Barbara Kenney Raya, Susan Dirickson, Mary Lowe, Teresa Blair and Sarah San Nicolas (daughters), 5 grandchildren: Christopher, Alyssa, Jennifer, Thera and Eric and 13 great grandchildren.
Jack loved coaching baseball and girls softball, he was an avid Fisherman/Boater, enjoyed restoring old cars and spending time with his family. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a US Army Veteran.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 9 to 10:30 AM, at Fremont Chapel of the Roses, 1940 Peralta Boulevard, Fremont with a Funeral Mass at 11 AM, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020
