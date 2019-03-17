John Kidder

May 8, 1941 - Jan. 24, 2019

Oakland, CA

John Albert Kidder, beloved father, friend, and educator, passed away on Jan. 24, 2019 with his family by his side. John was born in Los Angeles, was a medic in the US Coast Guard, and graduated from CSU Chico. In the 70's, John was politically active; he served on the SF Board of Supervisors, was an IBEW union representative, and was elected to the SF School Board before becoming an education lobbyist. John is fondly remembered for the remarkable work he and his wife, Sharon, did at Dunsmuir House & Gardens and with their business, Sunshine & Flowers. Later in life he received a Masters in Education and taught at Brenkowitz and Palma Ceia schools in Hayward. Upon retirement his commitment of public service endured; he served on the Contra Costa Grand Jury. John's love of life shined through in everything he did. He loved flowers and gardening, his rescued dogs and cats, collecting stamps, dancing, and spending time with his family and friends. John's humor and generosity were second to none, he always made sure his family's, friends', and students' needs were met before his own. John is survived by his four children, Rebecca Baker (Jeffrey) of San Francisco, his former wife Betty Johnson, Sarah Kidder of Oakland, Jonathan Kidder of Los Angeles, Marian Kidder (Michael) of Alameda, his siblings Charles Kidder (Yvette) and Sharon Cottle (Bill). John is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sharon Webster Kidder.

All are welcome at his memorial to be held at 1:00 pm Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 666 Bellevue Avenue, the Gardens at Lake Merritt. For a fuller, loving tribute and memorial details visit www.johnkidder.com.





View the online memorial for John Kidder Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary