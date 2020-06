John KorteJuly 18, 1929 - June 9, 2020Resident of Napa, CA.John H. Korte II died peacefully in his home in Napa, CA on June 9th,2020, a month before his 91st birthday. He was surrounded by his lovingfamily and wife of 56 years. John had fought a courageous battle withprostate cancer and suffered a broken hip from a recent fall on June 2nd.John was a man of great faith and didn't fear his death. His life was full, heenjoyed countless friendships, family and a daily walk with Christ. We aredevastated with his passing, but he looked forward to being reunited inheaven with his son John and his many friends and family.John is survived by his wife Lois Korte, his children Joe Korte (Susan),Jean Hensley (Lain) and Gregory Korte (Jeri) and his loving grandchildrenEmily, Audrey, and Clare Korte, Taylor, Camille, and Lain John Hensley andBrayden Korte. He is also survived by his brother Clem Korte (Barbara)and Edith Driscoll (Steve) as well as numerous nieces, nephews andextended family.He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, friend and a truehero to many! He will be missed greatly and will continue to inspire andguide those who knew and loved him.Due to COVID restrictions a small private Funeral Mass and burial tookplace 6/17/2020. We will be having a Celebration of Life in the future whenwe are allowed to have large gatherings. Memorial donations may be made to St. Apollinaris Church St. Vincent de Paul Society, 3700 Lassen St., Napa, CA 94558. Please see full obituary at claffeyandrota.com Claffey & Rota Funeral Home