John Lawrence Mangney
April 30, 1938 - January 30, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
John Lawrence Mangney was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Hilding and Ethel Mangney. After his high school graduation, John joined the Navy and served aboard the USS Steinaker. Later he came to California to attend college and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Mechanical Engineering.
He married the love of his life, Julie, in 1963, and they moved to Sunnyvale in 1965 to start his career at Westinghouse (now Northrop Grumman) where he worked for 39 years. His main work was in the defense industry on the design of missile launching systems. Highlights of his career were working on the systems for the Trident, MX Missile, and Rail Garrison Projects.
John is survived by his wife, Julie, and their children Susanna Wahl (Larry) from Cheyenne, WY, Andrew Mangney (Laney) from Davis, and Kristin Harris (Todd) from Los Gatos. His loved grandchildren include Luke and Mia Mangney, Eric and Julianna Wahl, and Nathan and Meredith Harris. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Anna Nelson (William) from Alamo, and many nieces and nephews.
John had many hobbies, but they all centered around his family. He planned many family adventures that included camping when the children were young and then progressing to many RV and sailing trips. He supported his children's many activities which included sports and Boy Scouts.
John was a Past Commodore of the Sequoia Yacht Club. He was an Elk and also enjoyed many RV trips with the Lone Cypress Winnitascans and the Roving Roosters. He and Julie traveled to every state in their RV (excluding Hawaii) and took cruises to many parts of the world.
John was a very loved husband, father, and grandpa who will never be forgotten.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:30am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1715 Grant Road, Los Altos, reception to follow. Interment will be at Sunset View Cemetery In El Cerrito, CA.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in John Mangney's name to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or CurePSP at https://www.psp.org/.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020