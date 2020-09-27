John Lee PinkstonJune 12, 1937 ~ Sept. 24, 2020Resident of MartinezJohn Lee Pinkston was born in Louisiana on June 12, 1937 to parents Jesse and Martha Pinkston. He entered into eternal rest on September 24, 2020. John worked as a License Vocational Nurse for 22 years in Contra Costa. He was a devoted partner, son, brother and friend that will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. John served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Second Baptist Church of Martinez.He is survived by his life partner, Charles Dennis; sisters: Jessie Mae Pinkston and Yolanda Pinkston; 14 nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. John is preceded in death by his parents; sister Lula Lockett; brothers: Jesse Pinkston and Stoney L. Pinkston; step-mother Irma Gosby and sister-in-law Beverly Pinkston.A family gathering will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Connolly & Taylor, 4000 Alhambra, Martinez, CA 94553. A celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. outside at Connolly & Taylor followed by a burial at 12:30 pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Concord.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aids Project of the East Bay,8400, Enterprise Way Ste. 118, Oakland, CA 94621.