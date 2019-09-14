|
John Lodin
Jul. 23, 1949 - Sep. 1, 2019
Concord
Born on July 23 1949 in Pittsburg CA, John died suddenly in Reno NV on September 1 2019 with his wife, Ingrid, by his side.
He attended school in Concord CA and graduated from Mt Diablo High School in 1967. He is survived by his brother James of Corning CA, daughters Jennifer of Oakland CA, Trina (Oscar) Salas of Martinez CA and Melanie (David) Buck of Benicia. He loved camping, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren Christopher Bowen Lodin; Kyle, Mackenzie and Cheyenne Taylor and Samantha Buck.
He began his career in electronics at Pacific Stereo in Emeryville CA where he managed the service division. He retired from the USPS as Manager of Maintenance Operations for the Oakland CA P&DC facility and enjoyed monthly luncheons with other USPS retirees. He was a licensed HAM radio operator and a member of MDARC. He was a Concord CERT member since 2016. An amateur magician, he was a member of SAM #112 in Pleasant Hill and the Oakland Magic Circle.
John's quiet humor, kind and sensitive nature will be remembered and missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 PM on Saturday Sep 14 2019 at the Heather Hills clubhouse, 515 Wildcroft, Martinez CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 14, 2019