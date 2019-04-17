John Lorio

March 21, 1959-April 6,2019

Livermore, CA

John Lorio, of Livermore, CA, passed away April 6th. He was surrounded by friends doing what he loved, riding his bike. He was participating in a metric century, working out in the beautiful foothills of California. During the ride John suffered a massive heart attack after pulling off to the side of the road and died almost instantly and near painlessly. John was an ardent adventurer, a loving father, a mountain climber, a contractor, a comic, a story teller of the highest caliber, an athlete, an accomplished businessman, a devoted partner, a scuba diver, a hockey player, a golfer, a granite man, and the owner of Nissan Cube which he drove far longer than anyone should. He loved to smile and he loved to make others do the same. He had a smile you could see from space, one of the many things he passed on to his two boys Bradley Harris Lorio and Burchard Harold Lorio who he is survived by. John also leaves behind Lou Lorio (mother), August Lorio (brother), Ann Greenberg (sister), and Mary Salica (sister), Gwen Lorio (ex-wife), Danita Fleck (partner), and many many friends. John's passing has left large holes in so many hearts but his life, his memory, his love, his lessons, and his stories give us a reason to smile. For those lucky people who got a chance to meet him John Harold Lorio will be around for a long time to come.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to receive donations towards a memorial bench at a local reginal park, somewhere that takes a little while to get to with a pretty view. Please make donations out to Ann Greenberg, with John Lorio memorial in the subject line.

There will be a celebration in honor of John on Thursday April 18th at Sidewinder Spirits co. 2405 Research dr. in Livermore from 5 to 9 pm.





