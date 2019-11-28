|
John Lunt Winther
March 29, 1939 ~ November 9, 2019
Resident of Orinda, California
John Lunt Winther passed away at the age of 80 following a valiant battle with cancer. He spent his final days with immediate family at his bedside, his ever-present sense of humor still intact. John will be greatly missed and remembered for his quick wit, keen intellect, and personal integrity.
John was born on March 29, 1939 to Reidar and Margaret Winther of San Carlos, CA. After graduating from Belmont High School in 1957, he attended Stanford University, where he was president of his SAE fraternity and earned a BS in Civil Engineering in 1961 and an MBA from the Graduate School of Business in 1963.
He started his career with Lathrop Construction Company and eventually became an entrepreneur in a variety of diverse enterprises. He owned a tourist attraction on Shasta Lake, created a large-scale water development project, ran a farming company and partnered in a real estate investment business. He also patented several of his inventions, including a screen to protect endangered fish in the Delta.
John spent much of his youth hiking and fishing in the Sierras and later spent many years with his wife in their mountain home where he instilled the love of the outdoors in his children. Hunting waterfowl became a passion and he delighted in sharing the duck blind and plenty of unsolicited advice with his son and grandsons. For several decades the Delta provided a place for warm camaraderie and lasting memories with friends and family. He and his wife enjoyed fly fishing together, traveling extensively with friends and spending time with grandchildren in Hawaii.
John found joy in mentoring young people and in his role as Scoutmaster of Troop 303. He, his son John and three grandsons are Eagle Scouts. He was a member of the San Francisco Fly Fishing Club, The International Order of Saint Hubertus and the Orinda Country Club.
John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and is survived by Patricia, his wife of 55 years, children John and Kirsten, son-in-law Will Gardner, and six grandchildren: John, Bennett, Michael, Will, Grace, and Henry.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at the Orinda Country Club on Monday, December 9 from 11-2 pm.
Donations may be made in his honor to The John Muir Foundation, California Waterfowl Association or a .
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 28, 2019