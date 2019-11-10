|
|
John Lyons
El Cerrito
John Lyons passed away on October 30, 2019 at his home in El Cerrito, California. He was 72 years old.
Born in St. Paul, MN on May 6, 1947, John attended Central High School before receiving a BA from St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN. Although he would say that his degree as an English Major had nothing to do with his career, John, to the amazement of others, could recite Chaucer in Middle English with great exuberance. Following graduation, John landed a job in business communications. Five years later, following a move to the Bay Area, John spread his wings to work as senior medical photographer at the University of California Medical Center before returning to the corporate world. In 1984, John started his own multimedia business in San Francisco, Corporate Images, which he sold in 2001. After retirement, he began the second phase of his career as a finish carpenter for several years, which he considered one of his most pleasurable and rewarding occupations.
John's passion for photography led to an opportunity to document the work of Partners Asia in Myanmar as a volunteer. From 2003 to 2015, he made multiple trips, falling in love with the country and the people. A book of his photographs, "Burma…Carrying the Embers of Hope," is currently being printed and will be available through Partners Asia.
In addition to editing his thousands of photographs, John also enjoyed fishing the coastal waters of California, hunting birds in North Dakota, trying to lower his handicap on the golf course, playing music, and collecting antiques and folk art. John's generosity in sharing his talents and skills was legendary. His ability to bring a smile to all he knew and to offer assistance to even those he didn't know made the world a better place.
John is survived by his wife, Nancy; their daughters, Molly Friend (Alberto Ybarra) of Oakland and Elizabeth Friend Lagaay of Danville; and grandchildren, Sander and Ava Lagaay, who were his pride and joy. He also leaves behind a brother, Jerry Lyons (Joan), of Minnesota and Florida; a sister, Kathryn Brown (Roger) of Virginia; and much-loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. John's family is deeply appreciative of Jo Henry, who was his friend and devoted caregiver for the last year and a half of his life, and to Kaiser Hospice for their compassionate care of John.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of John's Life on Sunday, November 24 at 3 p.m. at the Berkeley Country Club, 7901 Cutting Boulevard, El Cerrito, CA, with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations in John's memory to Partners Asia, 436 14th St., Suite 700, Oakland, CA 94612, or to the .
View the online memorial for John Lyons
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019