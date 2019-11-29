|
|
John Marshal Keisner
11/20/1940 - 11/21/2019
Castro Valley, California
John Marshal Keisner, 79, of Castro Valley, California, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family on 11/21/2019.
John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Sheila, of 54 years; two daughters, Lisa Ouimette (Dennis) and Shannon Abilla (Alan); five grandchildren: Michelle, Matthew, Hannah, Natalie and Nathan; brothers Brooke Keisner and Craig Keisner; nieces and nephew: Kerry, Melissa, Stacia and Christopher, and their extended families.
John was born on November 20, 1940 in Eureka, CA, to John and Betty Keisner. He graduated from Arroyo High School in 1958. On November 7, 1965, he married his wife Sheila in Berkeley, CA. John spent his lifetime career working as a roofing contractor. He was a proud member of Roofers Local #81 for over 60 years, and built a reputation as a strong, hard worker.
Upon his retirement, John discovered he loved to golf and went on many golfing vacations with his friends. He enjoyed his cars, going to movies, and his favorite Bay Area sports teams. However, he found his greatest pleasure spending time with his grandchildren and traveling. John and Sheila traveled to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tahiti. They also traveled all over North America, visiting many different states and National Parks. John had a special place in his heart for Hawaii and visited the islands every year, often including his family on those trips. John was an easy man to talk to and he enjoyed striking up conversations with strangers and meeting new friends during his travels.
A special thank you to John's son-in-law, Alan, for the loving care and support during John's final days.
At John's request there will be no services.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2019